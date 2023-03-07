US Deploys In B-52H Bomber To Seoul As North Korea Calls This A 'declaration Of War'

The US and South Korea conducted combined aviation exercises in the waters to the west of the peninsula on Monday, March 6. The Pentagon sent a nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber to take part, according to a statement by the South Korean Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, the B-52H bomber flew in formation with South Korean F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets during the practise over the Yellow Sea. “The deployment of the US B-52H strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula demonstrates the allies’ decisive, overwhelming capabilities and posture to deter and respond to North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile threats,” the military said in a statement.

US-South Korean exercise Freedom Shield scheduled for March 13 to 23

The U.S. Forces Korea took to Twitter and said Sky-high & gleaming. ROK Air Force F-15s & F-16s escorted a @usairforce B-52H Stratofortress as it entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone as part of combined flight ops today.

A B-52H bomber was previously sent to the Korean Peninsula by the Pentagon in December. This latest show of force comes in advance of the important joint US-South Korean exercise Freedom Shield, which is slated to take place from March 13 to 23. The exercises, which will feature both aircraft training and amphibious landings, are expected to grow to be the greatest combined drill in at least five years.

US-South Korea one of the most successful alliances, says U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in a statement said "The Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance, including naval cooperation, is strong and has a long history of deterring aggression on the Korean Peninsula. It is one of the most successful alliances in modern history. It has enjoyed unparalleled success in preserving the terms of the Armistice Agreement, promoting democracy, and providing security for the citizens of the Republic of Korea and Northeast Asia."

After the main exercise, there will be another exercise called Warrior Shield. RT reported that US Forces Korea spokesman Colonel Isaac Taylor told reporters in Seoul on Friday that the wargames would incorporate "lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts" in order to strengthen the US and South Korea's ability to respond to alleged North Korean "aggression."

North Korea calls exercises a 'declaration of war'

Despite Pyongyang's repeated warnings that such exercises might be interpreted as a "declaration of war" and result in "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions," the US and South Korea decided to go ahead with the drills. North Korea wrote to the UN on Sunday, demanding it stops the drills completely.

The UN and the international community have been urged by Pyongyang to "strongly urge the US and South Korea to immediately halt their provocative remarks and joint military exercises," according to a statement from the DPRK's Foreign Ministry's top official, Kim Son-gyong, which was carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).