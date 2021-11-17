US Deploys Intelligence Jets Over Belarus-Poland Border; Says 'routine Drill' With Allies

After Russia sent the advanced Tupolev Tu-22 Backfire bombers and Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets over the highly volatile Belarus and Poland border for military drills with Belarusian fighter aircraft, the United States on Tuesday, Nov. 16 deployed at least two American intelligence aircraft that were seen patrolling along the border of Belarus-Poland, Interfax reported. United States’ Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS aircraft was seen hovering over the Belarusian border for over five hours as it was joined by the US Air Force aircraft RC-135V that flew over the boundaries of the Kaliningrad region in the Baltic nations, and Lithuania. The US officials, however, justified the flybys amid the heightened tensions between EU and Minsk, saying that the US Air Force bombers were making routine sorties in sync with its regional allies and partners.

“In flights were involved in the intelligence and targeting of the US Army Bombardier Challenger 650 Artemis, that took off from Mikhail Caellnichene airport near the Romanian port city of Constanta, and the US Air Force RC-135V strategic intelligence aircraft, which flew from Mildenhell airbase in the UK,” the data from the Western aviation resources suggested on Tuesday, according to Interfax.

A US government spokesperson was quoted by Sputnik as saying that the US military and the Air Force operate all kinds of aircraft, including the fighter jets in Europe and Africa in routine military drills across the region. Furthermore, the US justified the fighter plane patrolling stating that the US Air Force has a rotational force presence for conducting routine military drills with Poland.

[Russian paratroopers load into military helicopters near the border with Poland, Belarus. Credit: AP]

[Long-range Tu-160 bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces takes-off to patrol in the airspace of Belarus from an air field in Russia. Credit: AP]

"The US Air Force routinely operates all types of aircraft throughout the region and all operations are conducted in full coordination with our allies and partners," the spokesperson, who made a statement with Sputnik on condition of anonymity said. "The combined training and US security cooperation engagements with Poland demonstrate our shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure Europe and help ensure a credible defensive posture that is ready and prepared to support operations anywhere on the globe,” he added.

Russia sends two nuclear-capable strategic bombers over Belarus

In a show of military power, Russia deployed two nuclear-capable strategic bombers for a training mission over Belarus amid the escalating rift between the EU and Belarus over the migrant crisis. Moscow demonstrated its military support to its ally Belarus as the security situation worsened at the Polish border this week. In a statement, accessed by Associated Press, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that its Air Force was conducting a military exercise with at least two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers that practiced bombing runs at the Ruzany firing range at about 60 kilometers east of the border with Poland.

Russian military forces conducted drills with the Belarusian fighter jets as the two forces simulated an intercept, the ministry's statement informed. Moscow also sent over 250 paratroopers over the Belarusian border that conducted joint war games. At least two paratroopers also died in an accident as they jumped from heavy-lift Il-76 transport planes deploying parachutes over the Grodno region of Belarus. The Kremlin stated that the parachutes for two paratroopers deflated due to heavy gusts of winds.

[Russian paratroopers jump from military helicopters during joint military exercising near the border with Poland, Belarus, Russia has sent paratroopers to Belarus in a show of support for its ally amid the tensions over an influx of migrants on the Belarusian border with Poland. Credit: AP]