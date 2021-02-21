US Deports 95-year-old Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard To Germany

The US government on February 20 deported a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany. Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, was ordered removed from the US by a Tennessee court in February 2020, which was later upheld by the Board of Immigration Appeals in November 2020. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported Berger on Friday. Though Berger admitted serving at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, he will not face any charges due to lack of evidence.

Berger had been living in the United States since 1959. According to ICE, Berger participated in Nazi-sponsored persecution while serving in 1945 as an armed guard of concentration camp prisoners in the Neuengamme Concentration Camp system. Berger admitted that he guarded prisoners while taking them to their worksites and on their way back to the camp. The prisoners included Jews, Poles, Russians, French, Italians, Dutch, Danes, and political opponents.

'Will continue to hunt'

According to ICE, Berger admitted that he guarded prisoners during their two-week trip to another camp at the end of March 1945 when British and Canadian forces advanced and Nazis had to leave the place. The court found the condition to be so "inhumane" during the trip that at least 70 prisoners died under Berger's watch.

"We are committed to ensuring the United States will not serve as a safe haven for human rights violators and war criminals. We will never cease to pursue those who persecute others. This case exemplifies the steadfast dedication of both ICE and the Department of Justice to pursue justice and to hunt relentlessly for those who participated in one of history’s greatest atrocities, no matter how long it takes," said acting ICE Director Tae Johnson.

The trial and appeal of the removal case were handled by attorneys from DOJ’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP), which has more cases against persons who participated in Nazi persecution than have the law enforcement authorities of all the other countries in the world combined. Berger's case was part of HRSP'songoing effort to identify, investigate and prosecute Nazi war criminals.

