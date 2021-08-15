US Dept Of Defense Warns Taliban Of 'swift & Strong Response' Against Harming Its Soldiers

Amid fear amongst the United States diplomats in Afghanistan, the US Government has strictly warned the Taliban representatives in Doha that 'that any action on their part that puts US personnel or our mission at risk will be met with a swift & strong response'. By far, the Taliban has taken over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. Taliban fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman - entering the capital's outskirts, Kabul, as per Afghan officials. The Taliban has taken over all border areas near Kabul - Maidan Shahr, Ghazni, Pul-e-Alam, Surobi and Bagram as US troops evacuate all its staff.

We have conveyed to the Taliban reps in Doha that any action on their part that puts U.S. personnel or our mission at risk will be met with a swift & strong @DeptofDefense response. — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 15, 2021

US President Joe Biden increases US troops to Afghanistan

Earlier on Saturday, US President Joe Biden had increased the number of US troops sent to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of the embassy workers, Afghan civilians and cautioned the Taliban. After consulting with his national security team, Biden announced that a total of 5,000 US forces will now be sent to manage evacuations and the conclusion of the US operation after 20 years on the ground. He warned the Taliban that there would be consequences if they put US people or their mission in jeopardy.

Taliban says 'Won't enter Kabul by force'

On Sunday, the terror group issued a statement assuring that they will not enter Kabul by 'force or war'. Asserting that negotiations were underway to ensure the 'transition process' is done safely and securely, the Taliban stated that it was doing so to protect the 'lives, property, honour of Kabulis'. Instructing all its forces to stand at the gates and not enter the city, the Taliban claimed that it would 'forgive all those serving in Afghan military and civilian sectors' and not leave Afghanistan.

Taliban takes over all border posts around Kabul

Helicopters were seen landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound after destroying sensitive documents. The Taliban has taken over the last major city outside of Kabul - Jalalabad, near Pakistan - almost completing its take over. As per reports, Jalalabad was taken without a fight after elders negotiated the government's fall there. Later, Taliban leaders were seen dining at the Governor's bungalow in Jalalabad. The terror group has also seized Maidan Wardak, barely 90 kilometres from Kabul, where the government is currently housed. The Taliban now control 24 of 34 provinces, including Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah.

Image Credit: AP