US Designates Former Kata'ib Hezbollah Secretary-General As Global Terrorist

The United States on January 13 designated Abd al-Aziz Malluh Mirjirash al-Muhammadawi, former secretary-general of Kata'ib Hezbollah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). Muhammadawi, also known as Abu Fadak, has been listed as global terrorists by the US Department of State, who accuse him of working on behalf of Iran to divert Iraqi state security institutions away from fighting ISIS to supporting Tehran's malign activities.

Read: One Policeman Killed, Dozens Injured In Southern Iraq Clashes

"Today the United States is designating Abd al-Aziz Malluh Mirjirash al-Muhammadawi – also known as Abu Fadak – as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive Order 13224. Muhammadawi is the former secretary-general of Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and SDGT," the US State Department said in a statement.

Read: Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant For Trump Over Soleimani Killing

Kata'ib Hezbollah & Muhammadawi's role in Iraq

Kata'ib Hezbollah is an Iran-backed militia group active in Iraq since 2006. The United States alleges that the group seeks to advance Iran’s malign agenda in the region and has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across Iraq. According to the US State Department, Kata'ib Hezbollah is also responsible for the theft of Iraqi state resources and the killing, abduction, and torture of peaceful protesters and activists in Iraq.

"Iran-backed elements, including those in which Muhammadawi now plays a leadership role, have previously been involved in sectarian violence, including the abductions of hundreds of men from areas liberated from ISIS control. These individuals remain missing to this day," US State Department said in its release.

Read: Iraq Says It Has Dismantled Mine On Tanker In Persian Gulf

The US claims that Muhammadawi, first as secretary-general of Kata'ib Hezbollah and now with other groups, is working with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps to reshape official Iraqi state security institutions away from their true purpose of defending the Iraqi state and fighting ISIS, to instead supporting the Islamic Republic's malign activities, including the defense of the Bashal Al-Assad's regime in Syria.

Read: Iraq Team Working To 'neutralize' Mine Found On Oil Tanker

