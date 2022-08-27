US Developing Directed Energy Systems Against China & Russia's Hypersonic Missile Threats

Expressing grave concern over China and Russia's recent advancement in hypersonic weapon technology, a top US Navy official said the United States is developing directed energy systems in order to counter advanced missile systems. It is to mention that directed energy systems use lasers or microwave emitters to eliminate a system or disrupt its electronics. Speaking at the Heritage Foundation event on Thursday, the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Michael Gilday, said that the US Navy has been developing high-energy lasers or high-power microwaves on priority. According to him, the main aim of the advanced system is to eliminate any possibility of harm from Moscow and Beijing. "From a defensive standpoint, we're focused on the threat. We're not ignoring it," CNN quoted Gilday as saying.

He explained that the hypersonic missiles can travel five times the speed of sound or faster and added the advanced Russian and Chinese hypersonic missiles pose a unique challenge to US defensive systems. They can fly faster than traditional missiles and don't fly like ballistic missiles on predictable trajectories, making them much more difficult to detect and intercept. "Russia and China have made significant advancements in hypersonic weapons. They're a significant concern. "Russia and China are both developing those capabilities and will be fielding those capabilities shortly," he noted.

The top US Navy official claimed Russia used its hypersonic Kinzhal missile against Ukraine, while Beijing tested a hypersonic glide vehicle in 2021.

US focuses on building Hypersonic Missile Defense Development

The same concern was also raised by US Navy Vice Admiral Jon A Hill in May this year. According to Hill, both Russia and China are developing advanced cruise missiles that can be launched from aircraft, ground launchers and ships or submarines. He stated that the Navy and the Missile Defence Agency collaborated to develop and deploy a layered missile defence system to defend the United States, its deployed forces, and allies from missile attacks in all phases of flight. In March 2023, MDA, in conjunction with the U.S. Space Force and Space Development Agency plans a launch of two interoperable prototype satellites, he informed. Stressing that those satellites will collect sensor tracking data to ensure dim targets, meaning cruise missiles, can be pinpointed from space, he said that if successful, that will be a new and important capability in hypersonic defence.

Image: AP/US DOD