Law enforcement officers, Capitol police, and federal authorities in Washington DC on Wednesday beefed up the security on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection as security officers were directed to maintain a "heightened level of vigilance". The former head of Montgomery County police, installed as US Capitol Police Chief six months after the riots, Thomas Manger, reportedly said that he is “not taking any chances” adding that he doesn’t believe Congress could tolerate “another failure from the US Capitol Police Department.

It is our job at @DHSgov to work with state and local officials, to work with the American public to make sure another day like that does not occur. That is what we do, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) January 6, 2022

At a news conference ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, Manger notified that more than 90 security, intelligence, and communication recommendations had been implemented to boost the Capitol police systems. While the FBI hold no concrete information about the specific threats that might incur on the Capitol on the day of the anniversary, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a news briefing on Wednesday said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was prepared to respond to the threat of domestic violent extremists, which he stresses “is a very great one, but we are at a heightened level of threat.”

He adds, that the US DHS has no specific data regarding serious security threats but it is maintaining the highest vigilance on the security situation. A federal law enforcement source told CNN that the Capitol police and DHS are planning to implement 24-hour surveillance as well as more enhanced coordination than was witnessed on Jan. 6, last year.

"People died as a result of what happened that day. People have been changed forever... The windows and furniture shattered by the rioters have been replaced. But there are many invisible scars from January 6."



WATCH Chair @SenatorDurbin recount being in the U.S. Capitol on 1/6: pic.twitter.com/jvDvQpt04Q — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) January 5, 2022

'Preparation matters'

“If January 6 taught us anything, it’s that preparation matters,” said US Capitol Police (USCP) Chief Tom Manger said to a Senate committee, on Wednesday, January 5, according to the transcripts of the hearing. He categorically stressed that the police department tasked with protecting the Capitol was much better prepared today, than it may have been a year ago.

“Today I’m confident that the US Capitol Police department has made significant progress addressing the deficiencies that impacted the department’s response on January 6 and while more work remains to be done, the men and women of Capitol Police stand ready to fulfill their mission each and every day,” Manger, US Capitol Police Chief said.

When questioned by Senator Ted Cruz about what could have been done to better secure the Capitol as the mob stormed the building, and implementation of the strategy, today, Manger iterated that the “necessary changes are now in the works". He promised deterrence in case of any violent advancement as of this day on the Capitol, saying that “If the intelligence had been acted on the way it should have been and we would have had enough people there.” He told the panel that the department has beefed up its civil disturbance unit (CDU) and has improved how it handles and shares intelligence.

Capitol police chief informed the committee that it is now made easier for USCP to draw in and spontaneously activate the National Guards in case of an emergency. “We will likely be tested again but what will be different is we will be paying much more attention to the information that we gather ahead of time,” Manger said. He added, “We put together a better plan.”