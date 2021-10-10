US DHS To Terminate Border Wall Contracts In Texas Amid Migrant Crisis

The US Department of Homeland Security on Friday, 8 October, announced that it intends to cancel the contracts to erect a border wall in the embattled Rio Grande Valley. According to a press release, the DHS said that it is pulling the plug on the remaining border barrier contracts located within US Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. It further added that the unspent cash that Congress had allocated for wall construction will now be spent on environmental projects, including Biological, cultural and natural resource surveys in the border region.

“Consistent with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) border barrier plan, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in coordination with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), intends to cancel the remaining border barrier contracts located within US Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector,” the statement by the DHS read.

It added, “CBP will then begin environmental planning and actions consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for previously planned border barrier system projects located within the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and El Centro Sectors.”

Further, the DHS urged Congress to cancel remaining border wall funding and instead fund “smarter border security measures,” like border technology and modernisation of land ports of entry. It said that until and unless Congress cancels all the funds, the law requires DHS to use the funds consistent with the appropriated purpose. The department also went on to say that the announcement has no impact on previously approved remediation projects necessary to address life, safety and environmental restoration issues in the region.

Republicans slam DHS decision

After the latest move was announced, the Republicans ripped the Democrats. According to NYPost, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the decision. Crenshaw said called for Mayorkas’ impeachment and said that the DHS Secretary, during a border crisis, is cancelling border wall contracts. While taking to Twitter, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford also said that now it is clear that the Biden administration does not want to stop illegal migration.

Leave it to Biden and his team to cancel border contracts for “environmental reasons” when we have a 21-year high of illegal crossers. It is obvious that they do not want to stop illegal immigration. Everyone sees what’s going on at the border except for this Administration. https://t.co/hj5Lhc7j0a — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the DHS announcement comes a week after the department said it was bracing for around 400,000 border apprehensions this month alone. It also came amid when nearly 20,000 asylum seekers from Haiti and elsewhere are reportedly waiting in Colombia to begin a fresh surge to the US border.

Image: AP