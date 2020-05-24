US diplomat asserts confidence in Australia to protect its telecom networks

US ambassador to Australia, Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr, on May 24, asserted that America was confident that its counterpart would be able to protect the security of its telecommunications. This comes just a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remarked that the US would “simply disconnect” from any nation whose telecom services seemed compromised by China. The US and China’s long-drawn feud was escalated last month after American President Donald Trump accused China of concealing important information regarding the pandemic.

However, talking about Australia, Culvahouse, in a statement said that the United States had absolute confidence in the "Australian government’s ability to protect the security of its telecommunications networks" and those of its Five Eyes partners. Five eyes refer to an intelligent alliance between the two nations and also includes Canada, UK and New Zealand. The top diplomat also commended Australia's leadership on the issue of 5G.

Talking about Pompeo’s remark, which was made in reference to Victoria's investment in China’s B&R Project, Culvahouse said that the secretary was asked to address a hypothetical. He also added that Pompeo had made it clear that he wasn't aware of the State of Victoria's B&R project discussion.

According to reports, the Australian state has signed a billion-dollar deal to work with China’s project that focuses on infrastructure. Speaking to an American media outlet, Pompeo had warned Australia of the “costs associated with China's ambitious project.

US-China tensions

Tensions between China and the United States are at an all-time high with US President Donald Trump and his administration claiming that the novel coronavirus is a man-made disease and it emerged at a virology laboratory in Wuhan. Health experts have long said that they believe the virus originated at a seafood market in Wuhan, where exotic animals were reportedly being traded illegally. China, on the other hand, has claimed that there is no evidence to suggest that the virus originated at a seafood market and they are yet to establish where actually the disease emerged.

