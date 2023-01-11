US Diplomat Donald Lu To Visit New Delhi For India-US Forum; Energy & Security On Focus

United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is scheduled to travel to India and Bangladesh from January 12 to 15. During his visit to India, he will participate in the India-US Forum, the US Department of State announced in a statement. Lu will attend numerous meetings focusing on a range of priorities including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labor, and human rights.

The sixth edition of the India-US Forum is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 13-14. While in India, Lu will hold meetings with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can further expand energy, trade, security, and human rights cooperation, the statement read.

During his visit to Bangladesh, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs will meet with "senior Bangladeshi officials and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening ties between both nations". The focus will be on strengthening our bilateral relationship, expanding economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labor and human rights.

Who is Donald Lu?

Donald Lu became the United States Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on September 15, 2021. Prior to this, Lu served as the US Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic from 2018 to 2021 and the US Ambassador to Albania from 2015-2018. Before his posting in Albania, Assistant Secretary Lu worked on the Ebola crisis in West Africa as the Deputy Coordinator for Ebola Response in the US Department of State.

Lu has been crucial in spear-heading US-Asia relations in lieu of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.