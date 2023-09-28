US 'disappointed' After Soloman Islands PM Skips Pacific Meet Not Wanting To Be 'lectured'

The United States has said that it is "disappointed" by the Solomon Islands prime minister Manesseh Sogavare's absence from the two-day summit aimed at bolstering Washington's ties to the region. Members of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) assembled at the White House for the Pacific Islands summit where US President Joe Biden asked the leaders to "recommit to each other".

"Because with the past as our proof, we're stronger and the world is safer when we stand together," US President Joe Biden stressed.

The Solomon Islands Prime Minister Sogavare had declined to travel to Washington, announcing his non-attendance on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. "We are disappointed that PM Sogavare of the Solomons does not plan to attend," a Biden Administration official said, as he echoed the White House's sentiments Solomon Islands' leader's absence. Not only did Sogavare refuse to attend the Pacific Islands summit but he also used the UNGA to praise China's approach as compared to the United States to develop cooperation with the region.

Absence to avoid a 'lecture' by Biden administration at Summit

It is learnt that Sogavare wanted to avoid a "lecture" by the Biden administration and that he had more pressing issues at home. The leader reportedly attended the summit last year and "nothing came out of it," and that there were only 10 weeks left of parliament back at home in the Solomon Islands which was more important than the Summit in Washington.

"They [US] lecture you about how good they are", Sogavare said, according to a video of the press conference that was released by the Solomon Islands media company Tavuli News.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu Prime Minister Sato Kilman also did not attend the Pacific Islands summit with US President Joe Biden. The second summit with Pacific Islands Forum leaders was scheduled to be held at the White House on Monday, September 25 as the United States made efforts at a charm offensive to counter China's growing influence and military footprint in the region. Kilman did not attend the Summit as all government lawmakers were supposed to be present at the parliament for a no-confidence vote. He was appointed as the prime minister by lawmakers just two weeks ago, replacing Ishmael Kalsakau. Kilman's administration was faced with no-confidence over "foreign engagement" and a contentious security agreement with Australia.