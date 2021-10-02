US: Disciplinary Action Against Unvaccinated Federal Employees To Start In November

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on October 1 offered up more details on how the United States federal agencies can approach disciplinary action against employees who do not comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate as directed by US President Joe Biden administration. In a memorandum on Friday, OPM called on the heads of the federal departments and agencies to start enforcing the mandate for the federal employees from November 9.

OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said in the memo, as per Sputnik, “Agencies may initiate the enforcement process as soon as November 9, 2021, for employees who have not completed their vaccination dose(s) by November 8.” The enforcement of the Coronavirus vaccine mandate implies that the federal employees who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide proof of vaccination can be subjected to a range of disciplinary measures. These actions include removal or termination from the service, as per OPM’s memo.

The guidance issued by the Safer Federal Workforce task Force in fulfilment of Biden’s vaccine mandate has specified that all the federal employees need to be fully vaccinated before November 22. The enforcement guidance linked to the memo, as per the Russian news agency, said, “If an employee receives a direct order to receive a vaccine as required under EO 14043 [Biden’s executive order to mandate vaccinations] and refuses, this is an act of misconduct.”

Biden signed executive order to tackle COVID-19

Earlier on September 9, United States President Joe Biden signed an executive order in a bid to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country that included mandating vaccines for all the federal agencies’ employees and contractors. It also called on the state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers and to elevate testing accessibility.

The copy of the executive order released earlier last month read, “The health and safety of the federal workforce, and the health and safety of members of the public with whom they interact, are foundational to the efficiency of the civil service...I have determined that ensuring the health and safety of the federal workforce and the efficiency of the civil service requires immediate action to protect the federal workforce and individuals interacting with the federal workforce.”

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash