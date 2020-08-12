Last Updated:

US: Doctor Delivers Baby Of Women He Delivered 25 Years Ago, Internet Surprised

In a heartwarming yet surprising incident, a doctor who delivered a girl 25 years ago has now delivered her child. The incident took place in Texas, US

US: Doctor delivers baby of women he delivered 25 years ago, internet surprised

In a heartwarming yet surprising incident, a doctor who delivered a girl 25 years ago has now delivered her child. The incident took place in Texas, US where Dr. Bryan Cox, who previously operated on Lauran Cortez’s mother, delivered her child recently. Sharing a series of photographs on Facebook, Lauren revealed that 25 years apart, the same doctor had delivered her.  

In the first photograph, Dr. Cox could be seen holding newly born Lauren as he stands next to her mother whereas the second photograph shows him holding Lauren’s child in the exact same position. The subsequent photos show him holding the children in the time separated by 25 years.

'He looks like Joker' 

Since shared, the incident has created quite a buzz on social media with the post racking up over 82.7 thousand retweets and 767.6 thousand likes. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “how did his eyes change like that”. Yet another wrote, “Love Dr. Cox!!!! Great bedside manner and he even sings Happy Birthday tot he baby when born.“ Yet another wondered if he looked like the Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix.

