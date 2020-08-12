US: Doctor delivers baby of women he delivered 25 years ago, internet surprised

In a heartwarming yet surprising incident, a doctor who delivered a girl 25 years ago has now delivered her child. The incident took place in Texas, US where Dr. Bryan Cox, who previously operated on Lauran Cortez’s mother, delivered her child recently. Sharing a series of photographs on Facebook, Lauren revealed that 25 years apart, the same doctor had delivered her.

In the first photograph, Dr. Cox could be seen holding newly born Lauren as he stands next to her mother whereas the second photograph shows him holding Lauren’s child in the exact same position. The subsequent photos show him holding the children in the time separated by 25 years.

25 years later, the doctor who delivered me also delivered our son!! 👶🏻😭 pic.twitter.com/RMgskxGiU2 — Lauren Cortez (@_vivalaluna) July 28, 2020

Nothing to promote here...just feeling incredibly blessed to have a beautiful and healthy baby boy, Logan James, with the love of my life 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YSXsz7nUd6 — Lauren Cortez (@_vivalaluna) July 29, 2020

'He looks like Joker'

Since shared, the incident has created quite a buzz on social media with the post racking up over 82.7 thousand retweets and 767.6 thousand likes. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “how did his eyes change like that”. Yet another wrote, “Love Dr. Cox!!!! Great bedside manner and he even sings Happy Birthday tot he baby when born.“ Yet another wondered if he looked like the Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix.

That is so cute! — ☆⁷|| DYNAMITE ✨ (@stankpop_19) August 10, 2020

Wait the doctor that delivered you is also your husband ? I’m confused — AST Slayer 🥀 (@Astral_Slayer) July 30, 2020

Why does he look like Joaquin Phoenix? — Emilly 🦖 (@Fall_for_Rose) July 30, 2020

Congratulations! This is awesome! 💙 — Jennifer 🧡💙 (@jenniferpizza89) August 11, 2020

Showed this to my lovely wife, as we're sitting in L&D about to have our second. She loved this story. Thanks for sharing. :) — Aaron Maller (@Twiceroadsfool) August 7, 2020

