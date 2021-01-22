US Doctor Fired For Stealing COVID-19 Vaccine From Storage, Faces Jail Time

The Texas doctor, Dr. Hassan Gokal who has been fired for allegedly stealing a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine to give shots to his friends and relatives, is facing jail time of up to a year or a fine of nearly $4,000. As per reports, the authorities have accused Gokal who worked for Harris County Public Health, that he stole a vial of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine while working at the vaccination site at suburban Houston park on December 29, 2020. He is facing a misdemeanour charge of theft by a public servant.

According to a probable cause complaint, Gokal had told a health department employee earlier this month that “he had taken a punctured vial of the Moderna vaccine ... at the end of operations and that he took the vial offsite and vaccinated his friends and family”. Further, prosecutors have reportedly also determined that the 48-year-old doctor had given the jab to at least nine individuals including his wife. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Gokal “abused his power” and his actions were illegal and will be held accountable.

“He abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg as quoted by AP. “What he did was illegal and he’ll be held accountable under the law.”

Gokal ensured ‘vaccines did not go to waste’

Facing serious charges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gokal’s attorney, Paul Doyle has not only described his client to be a ‘dedicated’ public servant but also claimed that the 48-year-old ensured ‘vaccines did not go to waste’. Doyle claims that the Gokal ensured that COVID-19 vaccines which would have otherwise expired, went into the arms of people who met the criteria of receiving the jabs.

“Harris County would have preferred Dr. Gokal let the vaccines go to waste and are attempting to disparage this man’s reputation in the process to support this policy. We look forward to our day in court to right this wrong,” Doyle said in a statement.

