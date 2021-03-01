Last Updated:

US Doctor Performs Surgery During Virtual Court Hearing; Probe Initiated | Watch Video

A probe has been announced into a US-based doctor Scott Green, who joined a virtual traffic court hearing on Zoom while performing surgery on a patient.

US doctor performs surgery during virtual court hearing | Watch video

A probe has been announced into a doctor who joined a traffic court hearing on Zoom while performing surgery on a patient. Scott Green, a resident of Sacramento, California was dressed in surgical scrubs when he joined a virtual trial. “Hello, Mr Green? Hi. Are you available for a trial? It kind of looks like you're in an operating room, “ said the judge. goom Green responded: "I am, sir. Yes, I'm in an operating room right now. Yes, I'm available for a trial. Go right ahead."

Upon being questioned about the surgery, Green told the judge that he was happy to go ahead. He further said that he had "another surgeon right here who's doing the surgery with me". However, the judge said that it was not “appropriate” to hold a trial like this and eventually postponed it.

In the aftermath, an investigation into the matter has been launched by the Medical Board of California. The board also warned other practitioners, stressing that it expects physicians to "follow the standard of care when treating their patients". Meanwhile, a video clip of the zoom call made its way to Twitter, creating a stir worldwide. While many slammed the doctor for his negligence, others dished out hilarious opinion on the situation. 

'Thank God he ain't my dentist' 

In another case of medical negligence, a rogue dentist extracting a tooth while riding on a hoverboard has been sentenced to prison. Tooth extraction is a delicate process that requires the utmost precision. However, Seth Lockhart, who operates his clinic in Anchorage, Alaska was recorded performing the surgery while casually riding on his hoverboard.

According to Metro, Lockhart was arrested on September 14 for charges that included knocking patients out without proper consent or training. A video, that has now left many stunned shows, Lockhart, extracting a tooth from an unconscious patient Veronica Wilhelm while riding on a hoverboard.

Pronouncing the verdict, the judge said that not only has Lockhart made many patients unconscious but also almost killed many of them. Apart from risking his patient's life, the dentist has also been accused of stealing money from federal government's medicare and also embezzling from his bosses.

