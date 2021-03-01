US Doctor Performs Surgery During Virtual Court Hearing; Probe Initiated | Watch Video

A probe has been announced into a doctor who joined a traffic court hearing on Zoom while performing surgery on a patient. Scott Green, a resident of Sacramento, California was dressed in surgical scrubs when he joined a virtual trial. “Hello, Mr Green? Hi. Are you available for a trial? It kind of looks like you're in an operating room, “ said the judge. goom Green responded: "I am, sir. Yes, I'm in an operating room right now. Yes, I'm available for a trial. Go right ahead."

Upon being questioned about the surgery, Green told the judge that he was happy to go ahead. He further said that he had "another surgeon right here who's doing the surgery with me". However, the judge said that it was not “appropriate” to hold a trial like this and eventually postponed it.

In the aftermath, an investigation into the matter has been launched by the Medical Board of California. The board also warned other practitioners, stressing that it expects physicians to "follow the standard of care when treating their patients". Meanwhile, a video clip of the zoom call made its way to Twitter, creating a stir worldwide. While many slammed the doctor for his negligence, others dished out hilarious opinion on the situation.

'Thank God he ain't my dentist'

Judge: “Unless I’m mistaken, I’m seeing a defendant who’s in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient. Is that correct, Mr. Green?”



Defendant: “Yes, sir.”



Judge: “Or should I say, Dr. Green.”



