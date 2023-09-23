US Doctor Raised Alarms Over Wuhan Lab Safety Almost 2-yr Before COVID Outbreak: Report

A doctor working for the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) raised safety concerns in regard to the operation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in 2017, two years before the outbreak of deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The NIAID doctor identified as Dr. Ping Chen visited the lab in China in 2017 when he notified the authorities that technicians working at the lab needed proper “training and support”. The warnings mentioned by Chen in a report came to light as Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is pursuing additional information about the concerns raised by the American researcher.

“It is clear to me by talking to the technician that certainly there is a need for training support,” Dr Chen noted in the report, according to the excerpts of the report obtained by The New York Post. “I think the institute would welcome any help and technical support by NIAID,” he furthered. Johnson mentioned the 2018 State Department cable that referenced Chen and other scientists’ pointing out the misgivings about the lab. “During interactions with scientists at the WIV laboratory, they noted that the new lab has a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory,” as per the cable.

Johnson wrote a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services

In light of this, Senator Johnson pressed the Department of Health and Human Services for additional information back in 2021. However, he was frustrated by the retracted information. “In the public FOIA document, HHS redacted Dr. Chen’s entire report claiming that it contains privacy and deliberative information,” Johnson wrote in a letter to the chief of HHS on Thursday, The New York Post reported. “It seems apparent that the only reason that HHS redacted this information was to hide the report’s contents from the American people. Perhaps HHS did not want the public to fully understand the fact that NIH and NIAID officials were aware of safety concerns at the WIV dating as far back as 2017,” he furthered.

The latest revelations added fuel to the so-called “lab leak” theory which suggested that coronavirus that triggered the pandemic emerged from the lab. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, HHS informed Congress that the Wuhan Lab has been “disbarred” from receiving US government support until at least July 2033. The department stated that the lab failed to comply with government regulations. However, Johnson accused the federal body of obstructing the committee’s federal investigation. “HHS and NIH continue to obstruct my oversight efforts. It is unacceptable that HHS and NIH had Dr. Chen’s report in its possession and only provided a slightly less redacted version for my staff to review in camera,” Johnson said.