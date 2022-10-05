US DoD Officials Claim 'no Indication' Of Russia's Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

The United States has "no indication" that Russia must be preparing to use tactical nuclear weapons near the battlefield in Ukraine, as claimed by the recent media reports, US deputy assistant secretary of defence Laura Cooper said on October 4 at a Department of Defense briefing. Cooper was commenting on the "open-source reports" that claimed Moscow was moving tactical nuclear weapons via the freight train toward the front lines in Ukraine in a sign of a major escalation. Among the equipment hauled on the rail were the upgraded armoured personnel carriers (APCs), according to the visuals shared by the pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar.

The United States armed forces have found no evidence about nuclear tactical weapons that might change their own nuclear posture in response, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, Laura Cooper said at the briefing.

DASD Cooper: Ukraine has demonstrated the ability to use these capabilities to degrade Russian logistics and command and control, creating opportunities for Ukraine to maneuver and to advance. pic.twitter.com/V0HqJckrpL — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) October 4, 2022

US supplied personal protective equipment to Ukraine against chemical, biological and radiological threats

Speaking alongside, Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Cooper stated that the US has supplied the protective equipment to Ukraine that would shield against the alleged Russian chemical, biological and radiological threats. "It was our seventh presidential drawdown, we actually provided a number of personal protective equipment items. And we have also had a long-standing tradition of cooperating with the Ukrainians through the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program," the Pentagon official informed.

Cooper acknowledged that Pentagon has taken note of the recent nuclear warnings from Moscow's authoritarian leader. "We have certainly heard the sabre rattling from Putin," she said, adding that there are no signs that would cause the United States to alter our posture in terms of the nuclear piece.

Pentagon also announced a new security assistance package to provide Ukraine with more weapons, ammunition and equipment to counter Russian occupation. This authorisation of a presidential drawdown of security assistance, estimated to be $625 million, would contribute to meeting Ukraine's critical defence needs, said Cooper. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, meanwhile told reporters at the conference that the United States has taken strict note of the nuclear weapons and nuclear sabre-rattling of Russia "very seriously." "We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have any indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons," she said.

Image: AP