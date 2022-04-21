US Does Not Consider Russia's Test Of Giant New Ballistic Missile 'threat': Pentagon

Russia had notified the United States before conducting the test for its new intercontinental ballistic missile nicknamed ‘Satan II’, said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Wednesday (local time). During a press briefing, Kirby said that Moscow’s test-launch of one of its ‘Sarmat’ intercontinental ballistic missiles was not deemed as a “threat” by Washington. According to US Department of Defence, “such testing is routine”.

Pentagon Press Secretary said, “Such testing is routine, and it was not a surprise. It was not deemed be a threat to the United States or its allies”.

In a statement, Pentagon also noted that the Russian defence ministry had reported that the long-range missile was launched from western Russia, north of Moscow, and landed on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the country's far east. Meanwhile, the Russian government., according to state media, informed that the test was just the first in a programme of planned tests.

In televised remarks, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the missile’s capabilities and said, “The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence”. He added, “It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come.”

“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country,” Russian President said.

🇷🇺Today at 15:12 Moscow time, Sarmat, land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, was successfully launched from a silo at the Plesetsk state testing cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk Region. pic.twitter.com/xLsAUIDdIX — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 20, 2022

Sarmat missile will make enemies ‘think twice’, says Putin

Moreover, Putin went on to say that Sarmat which is capable of loading nuclear warheads, will make enemies of his country “think twice”. According to the United States Congressional Research Service, it is the new heavy ICBM that Russia is expected to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile. While Moscow carried out the test launch amid the Russia-Ukraine war, it is reported that the missile had been under development for years. The head of the Russian state-sponsored aerospace agency called the launch in northern Russia “a present to NATO”.

Image: Twitter/@mod_russia/AP