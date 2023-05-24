US Does Not 'encourage Or Enable Strikes Inside Of Russia' Contrary To Reports

The US has backed away from a Russian incursion that, according to Moscow, resulted in a crushing defeat of armed insurgents who crossed the border from Ukraine. In the latest of the largest cross-border incursions, since Russia attacked its neighbour last year, parts of the border district of Belgorod came under attack on Monday, May 22.

Later, images of abandoned or damaged Western military vehicles, notably Humvees built in the US, were made public by Russia. The US stated that it did not "encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia." A representative for the state department admitted that claims of US-supplied weaponry being deployed were "circulating on social media and elsewhere," but said that his nation was "sceptical at this time of the veracity of these reports," BBC reported.

It is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this conflict: US

It is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this conflict, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the United States Department of State remarked in a news briefing on Tuesday, May 23. Belgorod villages close to the border were evacuated after being shelled. Insisting that the fighters were Ukrainian, Russia claims that 70 attackers were slain. While two Russian paramilitary organisations opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin claim responsibility for the incursion, Kyiv denies any involvement, as per a news report.

Moscow declared a counterterrorism operation in response to the raid on Monday, giving the government extra authority to stifle communication and public movement. One of the paramilitary groups said it still controlled a "small, but our own piece of the Motherland" even after the restrictions were eased the following afternoon.

The governor of Belgorod reported that one citizen had died and numerous others had been hurt as a result of the violence. The BBC further stated that Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Tuesday night that a drone had just attacked Belgorod, dropping an explosive device and damaging a car. There didn't seem to be any fresh victims, he claimed, adding that the flying object had been shot down.