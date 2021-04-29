'US Does Not Seek Conflict With China But Welcomes Competition': President Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden delivered his maiden address to a joint session of Congress. Biden in his address highlighted several developments and geopolitical issues, including US-China relations. Speaking on China, Biden stated that the US 'does not seek conflict' with China but welcomes 'competition'. Biden's statement comes even as the relations between two strategic rivals remain turbulent.

'We are not looking for conflict': Joe Biden's message to Xi Jinping

Biden during his discussion with Chinese premier Xi Jinping stated that the United States does not seek to engage in any conflict but welcomes the competition. In addition, he further stated that he will defend 'American interests across the board'. Highlighting America's stand pertaining to trade, Biden maintained that the US will stand up to 'unfair' trade practices that affect American workers and industries, subsidies for state-owned enterprises and the theft of American technologies and intellectual property.

"In my discussion with President Xi Jinping, I told him that we welcome the competition and that we are not looking for conflict. But I made absolutely clear that I will defend American interests across the board," said Biden.

US commits to maintaining military presence in Indo-Pacific

Further putting forth his stand on the activities between two countries in the Indo-Pacific, Biden has assured that the United States will continue to maintain a 'strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific. According to Biden, the US military presence will ensure that conflicts in the region will are prevented.

"I also told President Xi that we will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific just as we do with NATO in Europe, not to start conflict, but to prevent conflict," Biden added.

Moreover, reiterating the United States' stand on human rights violation, Biden remarked that the US will not back away from its commitment to protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms. "America won't back away from its commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms." added Biden.

'China is the single biggest geopolitical test for the US': CIA

Earlier, CIA Director William Burns during remarks to Congressional hearing on worldwide threats too echoed that 'an increasingly adversarial China' is the single biggest geopolitical test for the United States in the 21st century. Burns stated that the looming threat from China is far more serious than that from Russia during the Cold War.

“I think China poses the single biggest geopolitical test for the United States as far out into the 21st century as I can see,” Burns said. “What distinguishes that challenge from an increasingly adversarial Chinese Communist Party from, for example, the challenge we faced with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, is that this challenge unfolds across a whole range of areas from military to ideological in terms of our values, economic and especially at its core competition and technology as well,” Burns added.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: AP)