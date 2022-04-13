'US Doesn't Decide How Ukraine Uses Weaponry': Pentagon Clarifies Its Role In Helping Kyiv

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Tuesday said that Washington does not decide how the Ukrainian armed forces designate the weaponry supplied to them by the foreign nations, including the Pentagon. “We don't designate where the Ukrainians use the systems that they're getting from us and from many other nations,” Kirby told reporters at the news briefing.

“We get them into Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces literally drive them in, and where they drive them to and how they're applied, that's up to Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he stressed. Pentagon spokesperson was responding to queries on whether it was ever able to get weapons to Mariupol, much like it was able to get fortified defenses to Kyiv in time for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

US 'doesn’t get to dictate where its security assistance is used in Ukraine': Kirby

While Kirby iterated that the United States has actively supplied war weaponry to Ukraine including thousands of Javelins (anti-tank missiles), he categorically stressed that the US “doesn’t get to decide and we do not dictate where its security assistance is used.”

Kirby reiterated that it is up to the Ukrainian forces to allocate weaponry to its soldiers and regions that are most heavily under the Russian assault. “So I can't answer that question. Only the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense could answer the question about how much security assistance that was provided to them is and has been used in Mariupol,” said Kirby.

Furthermore, the Pentagon spokesperson assured that as of April 12, Mariupol “is still contested”. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are still fighting to defend the port city from Russian seizure despite the latter's troops outnumbering them significantly.

“You've seen the devastation that Russian airstrikes have wrought on Mariupol and the city, but our assessment is that the Ukrainians are still fighting for it,” said Kirby.

He reminded that the besieged port city is of utmost strategic importance to Russian soldiers as it is located to the south of Donbass region and next to the Sea of Azov.

“It's a major port city, one; two, it would provide them unfettered and unhindered land access between the Donbas and Crimea; and three, because it's to the south of the Donbas area,” said the Pentagon spokesperson.

On the unverified reports of the use of the chemical weapon in Mariupol, John Kirby iterated that Russia might “try to mask” a potentially more serious chemical attack with riot control agents. He said that US President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, have made it clear that the use of bio or chemical weapons against Ukrainians would elicit a response not just from the United States but from the international community.