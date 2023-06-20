US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that US policy towards Taiwan does not support a declaration of independence by the government on that island. Notably, Taiwan has been considered a rogue province by the People’s Republic of China. “We do not support Taiwan independence,” said Blinken, read the press statement. Further, he added, “We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side.” The statement by the US secy has come during the visit where he met Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The sole motive of this visit was to mend ties between the two countries.

"I raised U.S. concerns – shared by a growing number of countries – about the PRC’s provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait, as well as in the South and East China Seas. On Taiwan, I reiterated the longstanding U.S. “one China” policy. That policy has not changed," read the press statement released by the US state department.

3 things you need to know:

A previously scheduled trip to China by the US secretary of state had been cancelled in the wake of the February shootdown of a spy balloon that US intelligence has said belonged to the PRC.

During Blinken's visit to China, the top US diplomat and the Chinese strongman attempted to smooth over months of tension between Washington and Beijing.

Has the US offended Taiwan now?

The United States has made it clear that it believes in maintaining the status quo through its One China policy. However, it is to be noted that under the federal Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the US would come to Taipei’s aid should China use military intervention to force the island into submission.

While addressing the officials of China, Blinken said, "We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side.” Blinken went on to say, "We remain committed to continuing our responsibilities under the Taiwan Relations Act including making sure Taiwan has the ability to defend itself.”

According to a US-based media outlet, Congress has been pushing the Pentagon to prioritise sending Taiwan military aid ahead of any potential conflict. Last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that Pentagon has been working to supply the island with weapons using part of the $1 billion lawmakers earmarked, which was to be spent on defence systems for Taipei’s military.

Notably, these US military packages would be acting as a deterrent to prevent China from attacking Taiwan. While pleasing the Chinese president, the US state secretary said that the US would continue to " expect the peaceful resolution of the cross [Taiwan] Strait differences.”

Highlights of Blinken's speech

Describing the relationship between China and the US as "consequential", he said both nations have an obligation to stabilise that relationship and manage it "responsibly".

