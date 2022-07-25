US: Dog Helps Search Team Rescue Its Owner Who Fell 70 Ft During Hiking Trip

In the United States, a dog recently made headlines after it helped rescuers find its owner, who fell during a hike. According to a Facebook post from Nevada County Search and Rescue, a 53-year-old man, the dog's owner, fell approximately 70 feet deep during a hike with his canine companion in California's Nevada County, on July 12. Authorities stated that a Border Collie which acted as a "true Lassie", was reported to be hiking with his owner near the Tahoe National Forest, NBC News reported.

The man, whose identity has not been released, suffered from a broken hip and ribs as a result of the sharp fall. According to NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento, the person was able to locate a place with cellular service and called for assistance. The next day, a team of 25 search and rescue (SAR) personnel from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office was deployed to find him.

Dog comes to man's rescue after hiking mishap

A Facebook post from July 13 reads, “Earlier today SAR was requested by CalFire to assist in searching for a 53-year-old male that had fallen approximately 70 feet and complained of a broken hip and broken ribs.”

The man was found by the 25 SAR members after the Border Collie ran around 200 yards through the forest “to flag down two searchers” and guide them back to his owner, which was covered in a "camo tarp". Following this, the victim was bundled by SAR members and was taken to a landing zone a half mile away, where CHP H 24 was waiting to take him to an air ambulance.

“Great work and skill by all involved today and for the Border Collie he was transported back to Grass Valley and given a well-deserved dinner,” the Facebook post added.

Sergeant Dennis Haack of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue said, “At first we did not believe it because it sounded like a movie," as per KCRA. He added, "When they came back and actually described it to us, the reality was that they had followed the dog directly to the victim."

According to Haack, the call came in about midday on July 13. By seven o'clock that day, with the dog's assistance, they had managed to track down the man.

(Image: @NCSSAR/Facebook)