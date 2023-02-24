US: Dog In Arizona Breaks Guinness World Record For The Longest Tongue On A Living Dog

Bisbee, the English Setter from the Tucson city of Arizona, US has broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) for having the longest tongue on a dog. The three-year-old pup’s tongue is longer than a popsicle stick and his snout, measuring 3.74 inches (9.49 cm). The dog must have its tongue out of its snout as far as comfortably possible when a qualified vet will then measure from the tip up to where it is first visible out of the snout, read the press release on the official website of the GWR.

Taking to Twitter, GWR wrote, "Bisbee has a big heart and an even bigger tongue!"

The dog with the longest tongue

Bisbee was adopted by the couple, Jay and Ericka Johnson, as a puppy at a “charitable auction” where he was being auctioned off to raise money for a charity. “When we saw him, we fell in love with him. So, he went home with us that night,” said Jay. However, soon the Johnsons noticed there was something a bit different about Bisbee. “He just looked really disproportionate,” Ericka said while her experience. Soon after adoption, the couple learnt that their dog has the biggest tongue. Further, she shared that Bisbee looked very different when he would pant. Although Bisbee’s tongue wouldn't be much noticeable until he opened his muzzle.

“When he’s exercising, his tongue comes out quite always and my wife said that’s excessively long,” shared Jay. Further, he said that he thought it was relatively normal, but his wife took it upon herself to prove me wrong and "had his tongue measured and lo and behold he’s got a long, long tongue." While Ericka said “I sent a picture of him panting to my sister and my dad, and I think one of them mentioned that it could be a world record.”