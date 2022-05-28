US: Dog-owners Try To Calm Their Pets As 'daring' Rat Gets Them Agitated | Watch

While a cat chasing a mouse is a common sight and has often found a place in popular culture, every once in a while mice can also find themselves cornered by dogs. A recent viral video depicts such a scene with a rat finding itself in trouble after gaining the attention of a few dogs. The incident reportedly took place at Tompkins Square Dog Run in New York-- a park where people often visit to walk their dogs.

The viral video opens up to show the dogs getting increasingly agitated by the presence of the rodent that continues to peek around the ground. As the video progresses, one of the dogs manages to get the rat locked in its jaws, shaking it before dropping it again. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption: “I'm posting on behalf of my friend in the video, Jonah (now known as hoodie man) and his dog, Zoey — both of whom are ok and not sick CC @whatisny (sic)".

The video shows the dog owners trying hard to protect the rat from becoming food for their pets. Watch below:

Live from New York City pic.twitter.com/ziN3NZrWhR — dinny (@dinfowars) May 24, 2022

'Fascinating', say netizens

The video has garnered around 6.3 million views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views, "I think it's cool that people are trying to protect the rat from their dogs", a user wrote. A second user expressed, "Rats in NY are a special breed. They aren’t scared of anything and they are extremely hard to kill. Some have adapted to be poisonous by consuming the poison meant to kill them, making themselves poisonous when eaten. They also can chew through concrete! S*** is wild (sic)". A third user quipped, "Ratatouille after his quick getaway".

(Image: @dinfowars/Twitter)