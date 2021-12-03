US DOJ Investigating Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo For Sexual Misdemeanour: Report

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo is being investigated for alleged sexual harassment by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) three months after a probe was suspended, recent media reports claimed, citing an official dossier. The document - a formal agreement between law firm Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and the New York State Executive Chamber - disclosed that the DOJ has “undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims made against the then Governor.” It is imperative to note that the agreement was originally acquired by New York Post through the Freedom of Information Act.

After being New York governor for over a decade, the 63-year-old announced his resignation in August. He was pressured to step down after a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James found that he had sexually harassed almost a dozen women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. However, Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and said that his friendship with his employees has been misinterpreted.

What is Andrew Cuomo accused of?

While probe into the previous sexual harassment claims was suspended in August, fresh allegations against Cuomo emerged. A criminal complaint charging the former New York State governor with a misdemeanour sex offence was filed on October 28, according to a report by Associated Press. The complaint which accused the 63-year-old-year-old of “forcibly touching” a female employee was filed by the Albany County Sheriff’s office at a court in the state capital. Notably, the complaint comes just two months after Cuomo stepped down from his position following dozens of sexual harassment accusations against him.

As per the complaint, Cuomo “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose” slid his hand under the blouse of the unnamed victim and onto an intimate body part. The move was made on 7 December last year, solely aimed to "gratify his sexual desires" as well as to degrade the women in the case, as per the complaint.

Other investigations on Cuomo

Separately, the contract revealed that the DOJ along with other “investigative entities” have made several inquiries and requests for information related to CHAMBER’s COVID-19 response. These include information related to nursing homes and the publication of Cuomo’s book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic published by the Crown Group. Speaking to The Hill, a spokesperson for former New York governor Rich Azzopardi slammed the DOJ for opening the investigation and said that it was inspired by the Attorney General’s “politically motivated sham.”

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)