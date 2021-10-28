US DOJ Pushes Back Against Mistreatment Claims At Jail Where Capitol Rioters Are Detained

US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday, 27 October, pushed back against claims of 'mistreatment' at a Washington DC jail, where dozens of US Capitol rioters are being held. According to CNN, the allegations of mistreatment by the right-wing circle led a federal judge to refer the jail for an investigation into potential civil rights violations. However, the federal prosecutors, in a court filing on Wednesday, pushed back the claims, saying that some defence attorneys were bringing up issues to judges like injured wrists when they should be talking directly with the jail authorities instead.

According to the report, DOJ’s disclosure came in the case of defendant Christopher Worrel, who has been complaining about his health issues while being in jail. Earlier this month, Worrel’s lawyer had claimed that because jail officials had dragged his feet getting his client medical treatment for a broken finger, Worrel needed surgery. During that time, he was also diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and at one point he contracted COVID-19 while at the jail.

He pleaded not guilty for the January 6-related charges but is still in jail and waiting for the trial to happen.

Officials express frustration

However, on Wednesday, the federal prosecutors said that Worrell had “invented” his medical needs. It is to mention that Worrel’s case and medical situation have been cited as evidence of political prosecution by right-wing figures. They’ve been using Worrel’s case to accuse the Joe Biden administration of mistreating the supporter of former US President Donald Trump.

Several Capitol riot defendants have reportedly even complained about what they say are unsanitary or unsafe conditions in the DC jail. Judges, on the other hand, have said that they are working with the jail to try and address those complaints. They have even expressed their frustration as imprisoned defendants raise access issues.

Separately, Judge Emmet Sullivan has noted that he is aware of some difficulties with defendants’ situations in jail. But Sullivan also critiqued Capitol riot defendants who have dragged claims about their mistreatment in jail, into the courtroom. "They're running a jail, not a hotel. Some people want hotel services," Sullivan said.

(Image: AP)