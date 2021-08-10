US DoJ To 'freshly' Review Classified 9/11 Attack Documents For Public Release

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are all set to review classified 9/11 attack documents for public release. The decision by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) came as a response to the recurring pleas from victims' families over the years. The FBI in its statement to the US attorney on August 9, Monday said that the committee has "decided to review" the withheld information to "identify additional information appropriate for disclosure."

According to a two-page letter filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan, the FBI ensured the public release of more details about the attack on September 11, 2001. The two-page letter also implicated Saudi Arabia’s government accountability and participation in the attack. The announcement comes within a week after 1600 kin of the people, including first responders, who suffered the gory attack denied US President Joe Biden to mark the 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero unless the documents are made public. The families also demanded detailed information on the alleged role of Saudi government officials.

Ensuring expeditious rolling of information, US DoJ spokesman, said on Monday, “Although this development followed the U.S. District Court rulings upholding the government’s privilege assertions, the FBI has decided to review its prior privilege assertions to identify additional information appropriate for disclosure."

President Joe Biden welcomes court filing

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden in a statement praising the decision by the Justice Department to follow through his campaign promise said, “As I promised during my campaign, my Administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law, and to adhering to the rigorous guidance issued during the Obama-Biden Administration on the invocation of the state secrets privilege.”

He also condoled those who lost their lives in the attacks that shook the world. “My heart and my prayers continue to be with the 9/11 families who are suffering, and my Administration will continue to engage respectfully with members of this community," Biden said.

Victims still skeptical about the document release

The Son of a victim, Brett Eagleson, is an advocate for many families of the victims killed in the attacks. Eagleson called out the Justice Department’s filing, claiming "it does not go far enough toward full transparency." Expressing skepticism over the DoJ's lax over the years Eagleson said, "The DOJ/FBI have already had three years to ‘review’ the files and can act immediately to produce the documents including the unredacted 2016 FBI Review Report of the bureau’s years-long investigation of Saudi government agents who ‘are known to have provided substantial assistance to' the hijackers, as well as phone records and witness statements.” Meanwhile, with some hope, he mentioned that the DoJ has "atleast admitted" that it's "investigation is actually closed."

The September 11, 2001, attack

The September 11, 2001 attacks usually known as 9/11 was a series of four coordinated attacks committed by 19 militants. The attacks were claimed by the Wahhabi Islamist Group Al-Qaeda against the World Trade Center and Pentagon in Washington DC, US Capitol Building, and Shanksville in Pennsylvania. As many as 2900 civilians lost their lives on that day. September 11, 2021, will mark the 20th anniversary of the devastating attack.

(With inputs from agencies) (Image: AP)