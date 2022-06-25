US: Donald Trump Claims Credit For SC Verdict On Abortion; 'I Delivered Everything'

Former US President Donald Trump said “God made the decision” to end women’s right to abortion but moments later he took the credit himself. On Friday, the Supreme Court of the US overturned the historic 1973 Roe V. Wade case verdict, rescinding the constitutional rights to abortion. Soon after Trump appeared on Fox News and hailed the decision stating that the decision should have been made long ago.

Friday’s verdict was pronounced following a 6-3 majority vote of the SCOTUS jury. The judgement now gives the 50 American states the power to decide whether to make abortion legal or illegal. “This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump said after the court announced that individual states should be allowed to make their own rules on abortion.

When asked if he had a role to play in this outcome as he appointed three conservative judges while being in the office, the former US Preisdent said, “God made the decision." However, later, he took the credit himself, highlighting that it was he who appointed three “strong constitutionalists” to America’s apex court. “It was my great honour to do so,” he added.

Trump said, "Today's decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation...(was) only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court."

US SC overturns Roe V. Wade verdict

The US Supreme Court, on Friday, officially overturned the landmark Roe V Wade ruling of 1973 and took away women’s right to abortion. With the unprecedented reversal of a decades-old ruling, more than half of US states are now allowed to ban abortion, leaving an immediate and enduring impact on millions of American nationals. In a rare move, America’s apex court decided that there was no constitutional right to abortion in a case called Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Subsequently, in a 6-3 vote in the conservative-majority court, Roe V Wade was overturned after 50 years. As a result, states, especially the ones with a Republican majority, will be permitted to ban or introduce severe restrictions on abortion.

(Image: AP)