US: Donald Trump Faces Crowd's Heat After Revealing He Took COVID Booster Shot

Former United States President Donald Trump revealed that he received the COVID-19 booster shot, sparking boos from a crowd in Dallas. On Sunday night (December 19), Trump disclosed this during the final leg of his "History Tour," a live interview show he has been performing with the host Bill O'Reilly.

According to a video uploaded online by "No Spin News", O'Reilly declared at the American Airlines Center, "Both the President and I are vaxxed," garnering some negative reactions from the audience. "Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t!" was the reaction from Trump, asking the gathering not to criticise him for this.

Despite his aversion to vaccine mandates, Trump has long claimed credit for vaccines developed under his watch. At the same time, he has failed to encourage his supporters to take them. While Trump has often blamed the Biden administration for increasing vaccine scepticism, he also consistently opposed public health recommendations during his time in office.

In order to prioritise economic recovery and secure a second term, Trump even supported the use of unproven treatments while downplaying the threat posed by the virus, Associated Press (AP) reported. Earlier in September, the former President had stated that he would "probably" not receive a booster shot.

US asks its citizens to get booster shots as soon as possible

In October 2020, weeks before the presidential election, Trump was hospitalised with COVID-19 and treated with experimental monoclonal antibodies. Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, claimed in his book that Trump's health was far worse than the White House claimed at that time.

As the country grapples with an outbreak of the new Omicron variant, the US has urged all eligible citizens to get booster doses as soon as possible. According to Moderna and Pfizer, booster shots of their vaccines appear to provide protection against the new strain.

Trump blames China for COVID-19 pandemic

It is pertinent to mention here that Trump has once again held China responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Trump reiterated that the Wuhan lab is the origin of COVID-19 and that anyone who believes differently is "simply deceiving themselves".

However, he did not present any evidence to substantiate his claim. The ex-President also estimated the global damage caused by COVID to be at $60 trillion. "China must pay reparations, but I believe the country doesn't have this much of money," Trump added.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP/Pixabay