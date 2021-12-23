US: Donald Trump Grateful But Surprised With Joe Biden's Admiration For His COVID Success

As US President Joe Biden commended former President Donald Trump's administration for their accomplishment in making COVID-19 vaccines available to the public, Trump has made a statement saying that he is grateful and surprised by Joe Biden's appreciation, as per the reports of Fox News. On Tuesday, Biden stated that he is thankful for the previous administration and the scientific community, as America is among the first countries to receive the vaccine.

After hearing Biden acknowledging his administration, the former President of the United States Donald Trump stated that he is grateful and a little surprised. Trump further claimed that his administration has made a lot of people happy with COVID measures. The former US President stated that his government did a great job in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and that he is proud of it. Trump also appreciated Joe Biden, saying that he is doing a great job.

Trump has received his booster dose

According to Fox News, Trump stated that he has received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. For individuals who are still unwilling to obtain a COVID vaccine, Trump stated that they have to get jabbed, whether they want to or not. Trump claims that those who have previously been infected with COVID-19 are in really good shape of not getting it again, or getting it in a lot lighter fashion. He stated that they probably won't get it, but if they do, it won't be nearly as bad, and there won't be hospitals involved.

During the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the United States in March 2020, Trump made the controversial decision to restrict travel from China and then from Europe to the United States. Trump said that he was criticised by some when he shut down the country last year, which the same people later agreed was the right thing to do, according to Fox News. He believes that they saved hundreds of thousands of lives in their country by shutting it down. He also stated that after one year and with the arrival of Omicron, people understand now why the country had to be shut.

Biden announced increased testing capacity

Biden, on the other hand, announced increased testing capacity, and expanded access to vaccines and hospital support across the country on Tuesday afternoon, amid a surge in cases of the Omicron variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week, accounts for more than 73% of new infections in the country.

Image: AP