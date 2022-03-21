US: Donald Trump Reiterates Intention To Contest 2024 Presidential Election

Former US President Donald Trump reiterated his intention to contest the US Presidential election in 2024 during a speech in Florida on Saturday. While addressing his supporters as part of an "American Freedom Tour" event in Fort Lauderdale, he attested that the incumbent President Joe Biden would lose the next elections and the Republican party will again return to the White House. "With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country, and then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House," Insider quoted Trump as saying during the rally.

According to Trump, Republicans will return to the White House with more support and added the party will be better and stronger than ever before."You had a president that always put America first. I will be back and we will be better and stronger than ever before," the former US President stressed.

Though Trump hinted about his plan to contest the next Presidential election, he did not utter a single word on any formal plans. During the rally, he also made bogus claims about winning the last Presidential election and blamed major voter fraud for Biden taking an oath for the US President. "We won twice. We did much better the second time, and we may have to do it again," Trump reiterated.

Trump urges Americans to 'stand up to the left-wing fascists'

It is worth mentioning that the Florida rally was not the first time when the former US President falsely claimed that he won the 2020 presidential election. On several similar occasions, he had bolstered his bogus claim publicly. Irrespective of his claims, Trump lost the election by 74 electoral college votes and approximately seven million votes.

Earlier last month, Trump, in his 85-minute-long speech in Orlando, urged Americans to "stand up to the left-wing fascists."

"The socialist, globalists, Marxists and communists who are attacking our civilization have no idea of the sleeping giant they have awoken," the US News quoted Donald Trump as saying to the cheering crowd.

(Image: AP)