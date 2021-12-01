US: Donald Trump Requests Appeals Court To Block Access To Capitol Riot Documents

A panel of three judges on Tuesday, 30 November, were sceptical about their authority to allow former US President Donald Trump’s demands. Trump has requested the court to stop the White House from permitting the release of documents related to the January 6 investigation, according to AP. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard arguments from Trump’s lawyers and the House committee which wants disclosure of the records in the investigation.

Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyers have requested the court to reverse a federal judge’s ruling that has permitted the National Archives and Records Administration to see the records. According to National Archives, the records the ex-President Trump has requested the court to block include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes which are related to the events of January 6 from the files of former army chief Mark Meadows, as per AP report.

The former US President has also requested the court to disallow the release of “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity.” The three judges on the appeals court spent little time thinking about the importance of the documents. Furthermore, the judges during the hearing focused more on the role of federal courts when an incumbent president and former president have a different view over records.

Judge presents situation to lawyers from both sides

Judge Patricia Millett presented a situation to Trump's lawyer in which the current president is negotiating a deal with a foreign leader and he wants to know what promises the former president had made to the leader, according to AP. Patricia Miller raised a scenario for the lawyer of the House Committee. The judge presented a situation to the lawyer where a newly elected president wants retribution against a disliked predecessor. Reportedly, Trump's supporters broke into the Capitol on January 6 after a rally near the White House where he made claims of election fraud.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP