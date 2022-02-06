US: Donald Trump Responds To Ex-VP Mike Pence, Says 'I Was Right And Everyone Knows It'

Former US President Donald Trump responded to ex-Vice President Mike Pence's argument that he could not have overturned the election as Trump had suggested to his support base during the January 6 address. In a speech made earlier, Pence said that he obviously could not have used his power on 6 January 2021 to alter the results of the presidential election that sealed the victory for the US president Joe Biden.

At a conference in Florida, the former vice-president said that the idea of one person [Trump] choosing the country’s president was 'un-American'. Pence said that Trump was wrong in making such unsubstantiated claims, as he delivered live streamed remarks at Federalist Society Florida Chapters conference near Orlando.

"I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence, 62, said at the conference.

Pence 'an automatic conveyor belt': Trump

In a fierce response to Pence's condemnation, ex-US President Trump said that Pence and his 'unwitting advisors', and the ex-vice president were “an automatic conveyor belt” for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had refused to act.

"Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible," Trump wrote in a statement on his website.

"Well, the Vice President’s position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist. That’s why the Democrats and RINOs are working feverishly together to change the very law that Mike Pence and his unwitting advisors used on January 6 to say he had no choice," he said.

Trump lambasted Democrats as he continued, "The reason they want it changed is that they now say they don’t want the Vice President to have the right to ensure an honest vote."

"In other words, I was right and everyone knows it," Trump said in his statement. He continued that if there was fraud or large scale irregularities, it would have been appropriate that the votes were sent back to the legislature 'to figure it out'. "The Dems and RINOs want to take that right away," he asserted.

Trump further lambasted Pence as he said that the former Vice President had “no courage” to stand up to the electoral fraud. He stressed that Pence had the right to reject certified electors from Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, as he claimed that he lost due to widespread voter fraud.