Former US President Donald Trump is now sharing posts on a social media network that he founded, 'Truth Social,' more than a year after being banned from Facebook and Twitter. Donald Trump Jr. shared a screenshot of the former president's first post on the social media site on Tuesday, which is slated to be released later this month.

"Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon," Donald Trump Jr. posted on the new platform, which serves as an alternative to Twitter for the Trump Media & Technology Company. In an interview with Newsmax, Devin Nunes, CEO of former President Donald Trump's social media company, said that it is currently available for pre-order and will go live in March.

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

Truth Social is very identical to Twitter

The network is essentially identical to Twitter and allows users to follow both persons and trending topics. Instead of tweets, posts will be referred to as 'Truths.' Following the attack on the US Capitol building by some of Trump's fans last year, his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts were suspended. Following the ban, he claimed that he will start his own social networking platform to combat what he called big tech's tyranny.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech," the former US president remarked in a statement released by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

According to the Associated Press, Trump, who used Twitter to bash his opponents and frequently break his own news during his presidency, has been emailing remarks almost as frequently as he previously tweeted. According to the current Apple App Store listing, former President Donald Trump's new social networking platform Truth Social is set to launch on Presidents' Day, February 21.

Further, users will be able to create an avatar for their profile and follow other users. Truth Social, like other social media sites, will have a "feed" that contains posts from various persons whom a user may follow. According to photographs provided to the listing, the app will seem quite similar to platforms like Twitter.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP