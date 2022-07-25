US: Donald Trump To Address Republicans Blocks Away From White House On July 26

Former US President Donald Trump is all set to return to Washington on Tuesday wherein he will deliver a keynote speech. As Trump gears up to address followers at the America First Agenda Summit - a conservative conference - lawmakers probe into his culpability for the January 6 riots. Notably, observers don’t expect him to announce his decision on running for the 2024 Presidential polls, SCMP reported.

His return comes as incumbent Joe Biden faces his lowest approval rating. Biden’s pre-election popularity has been marred by rising fuel prices, Congress’ failure to pass the federal budget, and his own inaction toward the growing climate crisis inter alia. Trump, on the other hand, has raised US$137 million since the start of 2021 singlehandedly. However, he has avoided announcing his candidature for the upcoming presidential election because that would put a limit on his fundraising as well as trigger the federal election law requirements, as opined by experts on the matter.

Trump's first major speech since leaving office

Trump’s remarks at the America First summit will mark his first high-profile speech since leaving office at a location just blocks away from the White House where his successor is recuperating from COVID-19. The summit is poised to feature other Republican leaders including House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Lindsey Graham, as reported by Axios. Notably, Trump's speech would be preceded by that of former vice president Mike Pence, who is expected to address the Heritage Foundation.

This comes as Trump scored an early lead over incumbent Joe Biden in a potential 2024 election rematch. The poll which used a hypothetical presidential election situation-was created by Massachusetts Emerson College and showed a plunge in Biden’s popularity. However, it showed the Republican leader keep his support intact since the same poll was conducted last month.

The poll showed Trump having support from 44% of the American population while Biden getting only 39%. In the hypothetical elections, at least 12% of people said that they would vote for a third candidate while 5% were still on the fence. It further stated that 53% of Americans disapproved of President Biden. Meanwhile, 70% disapprove of the incumbent congress members and 54% did not approve of the Supreme Court.

(File Image: AP)