US: Donald Trump's Daughter Ivanka Testifies She Knew That 2020 Election Wasn't Rigged

Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who was also a senior advisor to him stated recently that all aides and advisers of the Republican leadership were aware that the 2020 US Election was not rigged, as alleged by him in the run-up to the Capitol riots on January 6 last year. After a year-long investigation, a US House Committee investigating the Capitol attack has uncovered fresh video footage depicting several Trump aides admitting that they were well aware of the fact that the 2020 presidential election, in which Biden emerged victorious, was not “rigged”.

In video evidence shared during the hearing, Ivanka was asked for her reaction to then-Attorney General William Barr and said that the 2020 election was not stolen. Trump’s one-time senior adviser and the eldest daughter said, “It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he said” in the first-ever testimony of her released by the committee.

Meanwhile, the former Attorney General was also seen noting that the former US PResident’s claims of a “rigged” election were “b*******”. In his separate testimony, Barr said, “I had three discussions with the president that I can recall”.

“…I made it clear that I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was b*******. And I didn’t want to be a part of it and that’s one of the reasons that went into me deciding to leave when I did. I observed, I think it was Dec. 1, that you can’t live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on its view, unsupported by specific evidence. that there was fraud in the election,” he said.

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 ‘attempted coup’

The chairman of the congressional panel probing the 2021 US Capitol attack by pro-Trump protesters opened the hearing on Thursday. The house panel has fairly blamed Donald Trump on Thursday night and noted that the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” along with a direct assault of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the results of the 2002 election which were not in his favour.

“Democracy remains in danger,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the panel, during the hearing.

“Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Thompson said. “The violence was no accident.”

Image: AP