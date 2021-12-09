US: Donald Trump's Former Aide Mark Meadows To Sue House Committee Probing Capitol Riot

US' former President, Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows is going to sue House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the House committee probing the January 6 insurgency after the panel threatened to issue a contempt citation against him. Fox news reported, Meadows' complaint, filed late Wednesday, asks the US District Court for the District of Columbia to overturn the January 6 committee's "overly broad and unduly burdensome" subpoenas for data and to compel him to attend on that particular day.

Leaders of the House committee probing the Capitol insurgency on January 6 indicated Meadows will face a contempt penalty and possible criminal prosecution. According to various media reports, Wyoming Republican Representative and vice chair of the committee, Liz Cheney, told reporters late Wednesday that Meadows has already turned over interesting, non-privileged papers, such as text messages and emails referring to the former president Donald Trump's activities on January 6.

Meadows claims committee acts in absence of real legislative power

Meadows, a former House member who refused to testify in response to a committee subpoena on Wednesday, became the third witness to clash with the committee over subpoenas for documents and testimony. Moreover, he claims in the lawsuit that the committee acts in the absence of any real legislative power and threatens to breach historic standards of executive privilege and immunity that are of constitutional origin and dimension.

The committee is looking into what caused the Capitol Hill incident on January 6 and how the White House responded. The mob stormed the facility, injured 140 police officers, and momentarily blocked the counting of Electoral College votes, which would have confirmed President Joe Biden's victory against Trump. Meadows' stance on working with the committee has shifted several times. His lawyer, George Terwilliger, first stated that he would not comply due to Trump's use of executive privilege to keep contacts with aides private.

Meadows provided mails and stated his willingness to testify before the committee once Bannon was accused. Terwilliger, however, informed the committee on Tuesday that he would not cooperate with the deposition. Meadows agreed to submit thousands of pages of papers and testify on non-privileged subjects, according to Terwilliger, CNN reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP