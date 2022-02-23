US: Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Set To Cooperate With January 6 Committee

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer, is anticipated to cooperate with the House select committee examining January 6, Capitol riots, and could reveal his interactions with Republican members of Congress involved in the former President's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. The decision by Giuliani to appear before the panel might be a watershed moment for the investigation as it seeks to interrogate key members of Trump's inner circle. Giuliani is now in a position to inform House investigators about any potential culpability after Trump's associates and Republican members of Congress earlier declined to cooperate with the panel, The Guardian reported.

Giuliani has told the select committee through his counsel that he will produce papers and answer questions about Trump's schemes to re-enter office on January 6, as detailed by House investigators in a subpoena issued to him last month. The former President's lawyer is ready to divulge his contacts and the roles played by Republican members of Congress in the scheme to have then-Vice President Mike Pence block the certification of Joe Biden's election win. Meanwhile, Giuliani has stated that he will only cooperate with the select committee if his appearance is not required by his subpoena, and that he is exempted from providing records or discussing his interactions with Trump over the executive and attorney-client privilege considerations.

Giuliani earlier dubbed select committee was 'illegal'

The conditions of his participation reflect remarks he made on Newsmax last week, in which he erroneously claimed the select committee was "illegal" and that "it doesn't have minority membership and actually can't subpoena anyone," as per The Guardian. As they seek to seal an agreement with Giuliani, the select committee appears to have overlooked his previous statements. Notably, Giuliani is expected to speak on incidents like a meeting in the Oval Office on December 18, 2020, during which Trump read a draft executive order to confiscate voting machines and verbally agreed to appoint conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate election fraud.

Select committee makes significant progress in its inquiry into Jan 6 events

Giuliani has said he will testify before the panel, but it is unclear whether he will do so under oath in a closed-door deposition, as the select committee has requested, or in a more informal interview on Capitol Hill, The Guardian reported citing sources. It should be noted here that the select committee has made significant headway in its inquiry into the events of January 6, obtaining data from the National Archives as well as documents and testimony from some of Trump's senior advisers and staffers. Last month, the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, said that House investigators had met with over 500 witnesses and received over 50,000 documents.

