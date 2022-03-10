US: Donald Trump's Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure Over Gulf Of Mexico

A plane carrying former US President Donald Trump made an emergency landing when one of its engines failed mid-air over the Gulf of Mexico last weekend. As per reports, Trump was returning from New Orleans after his speech at a Republican National Committee-hosted donor retreat. The plane was en route to Palm Beach, where Trump resides at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The plane, which belonged to one of the donors at GOP, was in the air for 20 to 30 minutes before one of the engines failed, according to people familiar with the incident as told to Politico. The pilot turned around to New Orleans shortly after taking off. Audio communications between the pilot and air traffic control accessed by Politicorevealed that the landing was "emergency in nature".

Trump's Dassault Falcon 900 makes 'emergency landing'

A flight-tracking source cited by The Post confirmed that the ex-US President was onboard Dassault Falcon 900 when it had to make an "emergency landing" in New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport after its engine failed over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

Immediately after Trump landed, the Republican National Committee (RNC) members scrambled to reach out to the donor. Later, the former president was flown out of New Orleans in another plane and reached his residence at 3 a.m. on Sunday. However, Trump's spokesperson refused to comment on the incident.

Trump delivered 90-minute speech at GOP donors

In New Orleans, the former US President delivered a 90-minute speech, making it sparkling clear that he was considering another run for the White House in 2024. In his speech, Trump also covered a wide range of topics, including the harrowing Russia-Ukraine war.

As per reports, he also jokingly suggested that the US must bomb Russia. He also mocked one of his critics in Congress, Democratic Representative Adam Schiff of California, calling him "watermelon head". Trump concluded by stating that he was "looking ...very, very strongly" at the possibility to bid for the presidency in 2024.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)