US Donates Over 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To 112 Nations Under Biden Admin: Report

Under the leadership of President Joe Biden, the United States has donated more than 400 million vaccine doses to 112 nations, marking a major milestone towards the White House's objective of providing 1.2 billion vaccine doses. Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, January 26, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients claimed that the donation is four times larger than any other country. He further stated that the US achieved another key milestone this week, with 70% of the eligible elderly people getting a booster shot. "This is significant progress, as the doctors and data have made it clear that vaccinations and boosters provide the best protection against COVID-19," he added, as per The Guardian.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), daily averages of cases and hospital admissions have decreased over the past week. The current seven-day average of COVID-19 occurrences per day is roughly 692,400, down by 6% from the previous week. Meanwhile, the seven-day average of hospitalisation is roughly 19,800 per day, down by 8%. However, the figure for seven-day average daily deaths is around 2,200, an increase of 21%, the report stated.

Overall burden of COVID-19 still remains high in the US: Dr Walensky

According to Dr Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, these data show that COVID-19 disease severity appears to be lower with the Omicron variant in comparison to older variants. "Although it's encouraging to know that Omicron appears to be producing less severe diseases, it's crucial to realise that the overall burden of the disease still remains high in the country. We must care to wear a mask and get vaccinated to boost our immune system," she added as per the British news outlet.

Scientists are working on a "pan-coronavirus" vaccine: Dr Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the press briefing that scientists are working on a "pan-coronavirus" vaccine. He said it is being developed in an attempt to induce wide and long-lasting protection against all types of COVID variants. He further stated that it would take some years to develop such vaccines. "I don't want anyone to get the impression that pan-coronavirus vaccine will be available in a month or two," Dr Fauci added.

Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative