US: Doubts Arise As Prosecutors Probing Donald Trump's Finances Tender Resignation

Two top prosecutors, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz in the Manhattan district attorney's office, who were investigating former US President Donald Trump's finances have resigned. The investigation into Trump's and Trump Organization's business by Manhattan prosecutors has been one of the most severe of Trump's several legal problems.

The investigation began in August 2018 under former district attorney Cyrus Vance and continued under current district attorney Alvin Bragg, who took over the probe when he became DA in January. He has expressed reservations about moving the case to next level.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney, Danielle Filson, said in a statement that they are appreciative of Dunne and Pomerantz's service and that the inquiry is ongoing. The resignations occurred after Bragg began to distance himself from the inquiry and had put a halt to grand jury testimony, according to the New York Times.

Bragg lauded Dunne and Pomerantz as two very good lawyers before taking the office as the DA and expressed optimism that they would continue to work on the case. He stated that he believed losing them would be a disservice to Manhattan.

Trump called the probe a "witch hunt" motivated by politics

Trump has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case and has referred to the probe as a "witch hunt" motivated by politics. The probe has focused on how the former president and his corporation assessed their assets based on whether they were seeking loans or attempting to reduce their tax liabilities.

The resignations could indicate that Bragg is undecided about whether or not to pursue charges against Trump Organization and its long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. Both have entered 'not guilty' pleas.

Parallel civil probe against Trump

In the meanwhile, a parallel civil probe is being carried out by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has successfully gone to court to compel Trump and two of his children to take depositions in the coming days. The two cases have been running concurrently for some months, with the prosecutorial teams collaborating closely.

When James claimed that Trump and his family business had falsely and fraudulently evaluated several assets in January, she provided a glimpse into what the two teams of prosecutors had discovered. Golf clubs, hotels, and real estate holdings were among them, which were either overvalued to attract loans or undervalued to lower the company's tax burden, according to the Guardian.

Image: AP