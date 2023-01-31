US: Drunk Man Crashes Car, Cries Before Court Post Learning Pregnant Fiance Didn't Survive

Suspect Adem Nikeziq would face a manslaughter charge for the violent wreck after crashing his car on Staten Island, New York, said Police, reported New York Post. The 30-year-old wept uncontrollably during his first appearance before a judge after his lawyer broke the news that his seven-months-pregnant fiancee and unborn daughter were dead. According to the US police department, the suspect is under trial for DUI charges (driving under the Influence).

A pregnant Staten Island woman had her unborn baby ripped out and hurled 40 feet in a drunken-driving crash, informed US police on Monday while sharing more details about the case. At the time of the accident, Adriana Sylmetaj, his fiancee was in the passenger seat when the SUV struck a barrier and a utility pole which led to the vehicle splitting in half. The news about his wife and unborn child was shared only minutes before court both had died.

“No one told him that his fiancee and baby had passed,” said, Mark Fonte, Nikeziq’s lawyer. Further, he added, “He found out minutes ago, just before he came out (into the courtroom). When I told him, he broke down crying, sobbing. He was at first completely in disbelief.”

US accident: Drunk man crashes car

Nikeziq has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, and drunken driving in the deadly crash, according to his lawyer Mark Fonte.

“She was found at the intersection, her severed leg was found 20 feet past her body. Her unborn child, ripped from her body, was found 20 feet past her leg," shared Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Agostin with Judge Raja Rajeswari.

As per the official statement given by the suspect to Police, he told that another vehicle cut him off before the fatal collision. Meanwhile, his lawyer Fonte said, “Not every horrific accident rises to the level of criminality." However, this statement was challenged by the prosecutor Agostino who said Nikeziq was speeding and weaving through traffic on Hylan Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. The case would be now presented to the grand jury, but so far the judge ordered Nikeziq held on $400,000 cash bail or a $700,000 bond, as per local media report.