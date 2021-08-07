Last Updated:

US 'eager' To Help India Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Vaccine Hold-up Not On Our End: White House

US President Joe Biden administration is “eager” to continue the partnership with India in the fight with COVID-19 pandemic, said the White House on August 6.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
COVID-19

IMAGE: PTI/AP


US President Joe Biden administration is “eager” to continue the partnership with India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said the White House on Friday, August 6 2021, adding that the country will continue to provide assistance to New Delhi in the form of coronavirus vaccine. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a news conference on Friday that the delay in providing COVID-19 vaccines to India by the United States is not because of Washington. She informed about “legal or regulatory issues” and assured that the “holdup” is not on their end. 

When a reporter asked Psaki about why vaccines have not yet reached India, White House press secretary said, “ I would say, first, that we have seen in some places that there are legal — legal issues or regulatory issues that need to be worked out country by country as we are delivering vaccines.”  
 
“The holdup is not on this end, but we are eager to get vaccines and continued assistance to the people of India and want to continue to be a part of the arsenal of solving the pandemic,” she added. Further, when she was asked if a timeline has been worked out with India with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to New Delhi, she replied, “I would point you to the government of India and see if they have more updates. But we are eager to continue to be partners with them, to continue to provide assistance, including in the form of vaccines.”

Biden is 'determined' to develop 'strong and deep' bilateral ties with India

Earlier, United States Secretary of State Antony on July 28 during his visit to India said that the Joe Biden administration intends to enhance the bilateral ties with New Delhi. Blinken also emphasised the relevance of cooperation on several issues between India and the US including COVID-19 and the climate crisis. 

READ | President Biden wants to address issue of documented dreamers: White House

During his opening remarks before the meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the US Secretary of State said, “ There is a greater imperative than ever, I think, on cooperation, coordination, collaboration among countries, especially among countries who share basic perspectives, basic values, and basic interests.  And that is certainly the case with the United States and India.”

READ | DeSantis feuds with Biden White House as COVID cases rise

IMAGE: PTI/AP
 

READ | Florida governor feuds with White House as COVID cases rise
READ | COVID-19: White House confirms half of US adult population fully vaccinated against virus
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND