US' Early COVID Response Was A 'failure Of Vision': Former FDA Commissioner

Former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has said the government’s early response to the COVID pandemic was a “failure of vision.” On Sunday, Gottlieb appeared on a CNN interview where he explained that the perception of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to quickly respond was wrong. His remarks came as the US’ caseload of coronavirus climbed to 42,866,805 with 9,692,017 active cases and 691,562 fatalities.

During the interview, Gottlieb pointed out that the decision to swiftly manufacture a coronavirus testing kit was botched up. He said that although the CDC successfully managed to develop and mass manufacture the kits, it was later discovered that they were faulty due to likely “contamination”. He further lashed out at the federal agency stating that despite its success, it wouldn't have been able to conduct the required number of tests.

“I don't think we had the right preparations in place really, for a crisis of this magnitude," the official said in a Twitter statement.

Better coordination

Calling for the CDC to ramp up its response to the pandemic, he said it should increase coordination with other agencies. Additionally, he also suggested that the Federal administration should turn to the private sector to bolster pandemic response. “We needed to do that at day one, we need to get FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] and the DOJ [Department of Justice] engaged with the CDC in trying to organize a national-level response,” Gottlieb said.

This comes days after US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci stated that COVID-19 is “nowhere near under control” in the United States and the cases have surged more than ten times higher than they need to be in order to end the pandemic. His remarks follow the warnings about the upcoming coronavirus mutations that he stated could be even more contagious than the delta of the coronavirus lineage. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) told Axios that the US has a mounting caseload of COVID-19 which is "not even modestly good control". "Until the cases dip to 10,000 a day, we are still in full ‘pandemic mode’," the infectious disease expert said.

