US Eases Its COVID-19 Travel Recommendation For India To 'Level 1' From 'Level 3'

Noting the downward COVID-19 graph in India, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday relaxed government travel recommendations from the 'Level 3' risk category to 'Level 1' for India. The newly issued advisory 'Level 1 Travel Notice' indicated that India is now at the lowest risk level in the wake of the pandemic and fully vaccinated people are less likely to contract the virus. Apart from India, the CDC also lowered Chad, Guinea and Namibia to 'Level 1' too.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice due to COVID-19, indicating a lower level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorised vaccine," the US State Department said in a statement.

In a further detailed update, the CDC also warned that before travelling to India one must ensure they are fully vaccinated and up-to-date with COVID-19. However, as a warning, the statement added, despite being fully jabbed, people may be at the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Anyone above 2 years must wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public places, the US advisory said.

COVID-19 travel advisory: Travellers from India to US need to provide negative COVID report

Travellers from India arriving in the US are mandated to provide a COVID-19 negative report taken within 24 hours of the flight. Although, children below 2 years are not needed to be tested. "There is also an option for people who have documented recovery from COVID-19 in the past 90 days," CDC said. It is to be mentioned that COVID-19 infection rates bludgeoning India with high mortality around May 2021, had prompted CDC to issue a Level 4 Travel Health Notice. Later in July 2021, the risk was eased to Level 3. The CDC has mainly 5 levels of COVID risk assessment in different countries. It ranges from a "very high" Level 4 to "low" Level 1, followed by "level unknown."

COVID-19 cases in India & US

After clocking over 2 lakh COVID-19 infections in January 2022, COVID cases have gradually dipped to 1,270 on March 27. From March 14 to March 27, India has recorded 27,229 cases in total. There are only 0.5% of active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). In addition, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage has also exceeded 183.26 crores, as per Press and Information Bureau.

Contrarily, the US between March 14 to 27 recorded 4,38,902 cases with 7,498 new infections in March 27. However, hospitalisations have largely reduced eventually due to the increased vaccination rate. About 66% of the total US population has been fully vaccinated and 77.5% have received at least one jab, as per Our World Data.

(Image: AP/PTI/Pixabay)