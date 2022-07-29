US Economy Shrinks For Second Consecutive Quarter As GDP Fell By 0.9% Amid Recession Fears

The US economy shrank again in the second quarter from April through June sparking fears that the nation may be approaching recession. The US Commerce Department released a report showing that the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) fell at a 0.9% annual rate. The prices for groceries, petrol and other essential services continue to increase at a rapid pace since 1981, BBC News reported.

The United States Central Bank has been increasing the borrowing costs to control the economy and ease the pressure on prices, as per the news report. The US economy shrank at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first quarter from January through March. The drop in GDP showed a decrease in private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, government spending and nonresidential fixed investment. Furthermore, the increase in exports showed a rise in goods, including industrial supplies and materials as well as services, including travel, according to the press release issued by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis noted that the increase in personal consumption expenditures was caused by an increase in services, including food, accommodation and health care. Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the slowdown had started. However, Powell added that he did not believe that the US economy was in recession, as per the BBC News report. Meanwhile, Harvard professor Jeffrey Frankel previously served on the National Bureau of Economic Research committee, said that things have "slowed down" and chances of recession going forward "are substantially higher than for a random year."

US job market continues to 'remain strong': Biden

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said that the country's job market continues to remain "strong" with the unemployment rate at 3.6% and the creation of more than one million jobs in the second quarter alone. He stressed that the US economy was "on the right path." He further stated that there is "no surprise" that the US economy was slowing down as the Federal Reserve has been making efforts to bring down inflation. Biden stated that his economic plan is focused on bringing inflation down without the need to give up all the economic gains.

After historic economic growth – regaining all private sector jobs lost during the pandemic – we knew the economy would slow down as the Fed acts on inflation.



Our job market is strong, spending is up, and unemployment is down. We have the resilience to weather the transition. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2022

