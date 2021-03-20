US Economy Steadily Rebounding, But Recovery 'far From Complete': Jerome Powell

The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on March 19 said that while the nation’s economy has been steadily rebounding from the devastation caused by the pandemic, the recovery is far from complete and needs continued support from the Fed. In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, Powell said that the economy has improved and noted that about half of the 20 million jobs that were lost due to the pandemic have been recovered. However, he also added that the “recovery is far from complete,” so the Fed will continue to provide the economy with the support that it needs for as long as it takes.

Powell said that in February 2020, he and other Fed officials had been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak in China, but didn’t think it would cause major harm in the US. In the opinion piece, he said that the meeting he was attending of finance officials from the Group of 20 major industrial countries, it became clear that the virus was spreading quickly and widely. He wrote that he left that meeting with the conviction that its effect would not be confined to faraway lands, as he had thought, but would reach every part of the globe.

‘Will emerge stronger and better'

Powell went on to write that in early March, the Fed then held an emergency policy meeting with one agenda item: "How could we help people get through what was going to be a terribly difficult time?” He said that following the meeting, the officials concluded that they had to act forcefully because the “danger to the US economy was grave”.

The central bank then proceeded to slash its key short-term interest rate to a record low, started providing support to keep long-term rates low through the purchase of billions of dollars in bonds and established a series of emergency loan facilities to support the financial system. Even with a rapid response, Powell noted that the “ensuing downturn was unprecedented in speed, breadth and intensity”.

Powell said, “The pandemic inflicted a cruel and uneven toll on lives and livelihoods”. But he added, “I truly believe that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and better, as we have done so often before”.

