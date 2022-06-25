US Economy To Face Significant Downside Risks In 2022 And 2023: IMF

Presenting the annual report on the state of the American economy in Washington, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that experts of the IMF think that the US economy is likely to slow this year and especially next year. This comes at a time when the Federal Reserve implements its rate-tightening plan to curb inflation. "We see very significant downside risks in the US economy this year and especially next year," she said. Georgieva pointed out that, according to the IMF's baseline scenario, the US economy is unlikely to avoid a recession.

IMF sees significant downside risks for US economy growth in 2022

"High energy prices pose risks to the global economy and also affect the pace of its development," said Georgieva, reported to Russian news agency Tass.

"This is a risk for the US economy and for the world economy as a whole. Not only because it affects inflation, but because it has broader consequences for growth prospects. When we look at the potential for some withdrawal of oil supply, that, of course, could create further pressure on oil prices," the IMF head said.

The IMF head stated that they needed a policy that would prevent further pressure on the prices of oil. She added that many developing countries are in crisis-like situations under the current situation. Also, the Fund's Managing Director discussed the issue with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and stressed that the current food crisis could become worse by next year, not only because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war but also because of crop failures in a number of countries.