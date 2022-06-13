US Economy To Plunge Into Recession, Economists Predict: Report

United States’ economy is slated to plunge into the recession in early 2024, an FT poll where over 70% world’s top economists voted for the possibility has revealed. The FT-IGM Survey conducted between June 6 and June 9 forecasted a downturn to begin by 2023, with expectantly the worst inflation in 40 years. Separately, the Bloomberg Markets Live survey has predicted that around half of investors expect the United States’ economy to tumble into a recession in 2023. World’s leading financial service provider Deutsche Bank argued that the recession will start next year in the wake of the first interest rate hike since 2018.

The report was drafted by the bank’s chief economist David Folkerts-Landau and former Fed official Peter Hooper. The latter predicted that the US economy “is expected to take a major hit from the extra Fed tightening by late next year and early 2024.” The global economic outlook looks marred with uncertainties due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the post-pandemic supply chain disruptions arising from it. The duo expect the federal funds rate to be raised beyond 3.5% in mid-2024.

Downturn to already begin in 2024

About 21 per cent of the top investors expect the downturn to already begin in 2024. The latest FT survey, conducted in partnership with the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, predicted that the world’s largest economy will enter recession as the inflation rate has hiked to a record highest in 40 years. This has scrambled the US central bank to hike its benchmark policy rate by 0.75 percentage points from the zero levels, according to the report. At the Federal Open Market Committee gathering, the economists and officials plan to implement the first back-to-back half-point rate rise since 1994 which might continue until September.

US National Bureau of Economic Research, which predicted the recession, is expected to declare one in the first or second quarter of 2023, at least 40 per cent of the 49 respondents predicted. The others believe that the recession could begin in the second half of 2023. The agency describes the recession as a “significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months”.